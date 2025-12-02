Swedish firm signs deal to explore wind power for Chilean offshore aquaculture

Swedish wind technology developer SeaTwirl has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed global industrial supplier to conduct a feasibility study on the electrification of fish farms in Chile.
The collaboration aims to assess the use of SeaTwirl's floating vertical-axis wind turbines to provide renewable electricity to offshore aquaculture equipment.
The study will cover a comprehensive scope, including energy demand, power system requirements, environmental site conditions, cost assessments, and supply chain opportunities in Chilean waters.
SeaTwirl said the initiative is intended to reduce the sector's dependence on diesel fuel. The company expects the study to be completed in 2026.
While the contractual value is limited to an amount of approximately SEK0.8 million ($75,000), SeaTwirl described the engagement as an “important step” in its commercialisation efforts.
The company remarked that Chile possesses one of the largest aquaculture industries globally, which is currently pursuing goals such as lower local emissions and reduced spill risks.