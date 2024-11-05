Sweden rejects offshore wind projects in Baltic Sea due to defence concerns
The Government of Sweden has decided not to award permits under the Swedish Economic Zone Act (1992:1140) to build and operate 13 projected wind farms in the Baltic Sea outside Sweden's territorial waters.
The offshore wind projects that have not been granted permits are Arkona, Aurora, Baltic Offshore Beta, Baltic Offshore Delta North, Cirrus, Dyning, Erik Segersäll, Neptunus, Pleione, Skidbladner, Skåne Havsvindpark, Södra Victoria, and Triton.
The government has assessed that, despite the addition of fossil fuel-free electricity production and the proposed precautionary measures, the applied activities cannot be permitted due to the impact that the projects might impose on the interests of the Swedish Armed Forces.
Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson said that, based on documentation provided by the armed forces, construction of the offshore wind farms would lead to "unacceptable consequences" for Sweden's national defence, particularly the ability to defend against missile attack and to respond to submarine activity in and around territorial waters.
Mr Jonson cited the "serious security situation" in which Sweden now finds itself due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, defence interests must also be considered when such decisions are made.