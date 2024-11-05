Sweden rejects offshore wind projects in Baltic Sea due to defence concerns

The offshore wind projects that have not been granted permits are Arkona, Aurora, Baltic Offshore Beta, Baltic Offshore Delta North, Cirrus, Dyning, Erik Segersäll, Neptunus, Pleione, Skidbladner, Skåne Havsvindpark, Södra Victoria, and Triton.

The government has assessed that, despite the addition of fossil fuel-free electricity production and the proposed precautionary measures, the applied activities cannot be permitted due to the impact that the projects might impose on the interests of the Swedish Armed Forces.