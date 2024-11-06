Sweden approves construction of floating wind farm in Skagerrak
The Government of Sweden has decided to grant permission for the construction of a new floating wind farm in the southern Skagerrak off Stenungsund on the west coast of Sweden.
Once online, the Poseidon offshore wind farm will be able to deliver up to 5.5 TWh per year to power homes on the west coast.
The government said the Poseidon wind farm is a unique project because it would be one of the first wind farms in Sweden to be built with floating wind turbines. This would then lead to the development of additional offshore wind farms at greater sea depths than has previously been possible.
The decision is subject to special conditions to ensure that sufficient consideration is given to several important aspects of society. The project must also take into account commercial fishing, emergency preparedness and rescue plans, as well as measures for safety, recycling and decommissioning of the wind farm.
The government decision is also associated with requirements for cooperation and consultation, primarily with the Swedish Maritime Administration, the Swedish Transport Agency, the Swedish Armed Forces, and commercial fishing organisations. In the final formulation, the Armed Forces will be consulted.
Construction of the Poseidon offshore wind farm is scheduled to be completed by 2034.