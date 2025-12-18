Subsidies help Poland lock in 3.4 GW of offshore wind capacity in first auction

Poland allocated 3.4 gigawatts (GW) of capacity in its first competitive offshore wind auction, the country's energy regulator URE said on Thursday, a boost for the renewable energy sector after setbacks in neighbouring markets.

The auction was seen as a test of investor confidence in offshore wind, coming after US President Donald Trump's opposition to renewables effectively froze the US market and recent auctions in Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands failed to draw bidders.