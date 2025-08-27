SSE and Equinor finalise Dogger Bank offshore wind lease agreement

Joint venture developers SSE and Equinor have finalised a seabed lease with The Crown Estate to progress the Dogger Bank D offshore wind project, a proposed fourth phase of what the developers describe as the world’s largest offshore wind farm currently under construction in the UK North Sea. The new phase has the potential to add 1.5 GW of renewable electricity capacity.

The agreement allows the 50-50 joint venture to maximise the potential of the eastern portion of the existing Dogger Bank C seabed lease area, located approximately 210 kilometres off the coast of Yorkshire. The project proposals include plans for up to 113 offshore wind turbines on fixed bottom foundations and up to two offshore substation platforms.