Spain's BlueFloat to lead construction of Taiwan's first floating offshore wind farm

The Winds of September Phase 1 project, in development since 2021, will involve the installation of up to 12 floating platforms for a total capacity of 180 MW. The site is located approximately 23 kilometres offshore from Hsinchu City and will be Taiwan's first floating offshore wind farm upon completion.

A thorough energy yield assessment was conducted, informed by the Floating Lidar Deployment Campaign launched in March 2023. Together with a comprehensive environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) process and geophysical surveys to assess key environmental constraints and soil conditions, these efforts have guided the selection and layout design of the project site.