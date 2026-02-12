Sluggish electricity forecasts prompt France to trim renewables plans

France has had to pare back the planned installation of new wind and solar capacity to 2035 owing to sluggish electricity demand forecasts, Les Echos reported citing unnamed sources, ahead of government plans to announce a new 10-year energy planning law later on Thursday.

The government also plans to reverse a previous legal mandate to shut down 14 nuclear reactors, the report said.

The law, which governs wind and solar tenders for the sector, is three years late and will be published by decree, due to a divide between lawmakers that has pitted support for renewable subsidies against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to finance at least six new nuclear reactors.