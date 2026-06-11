Siemens Gamesa flags "existential threat" to Europe's wind power plans

Siemens Energy on Thursday warned of possible wind turbine capacity cuts in Europe if governments fall behind in efforts to expand offshore power, saying a lack of determination could become an "existential threat" to the industry.

The comments by one of Europe's biggest industrial firms reflect growing concerns about the future of the continent's manufacturing capabilities, which have come under intense pressure from high energy costs and Asian competitors.

Europe is currently facing delays in its offshore expansion, hampered by regulatory challenges that have caused some developers to rethink their engagement, including in Germany, where 16 gigawatts of projects are at risk.

These problems range from lengthy project approvals to the risk of delayed grid connections, which can create substantial financial risks for operators.