Siemens Energy consortium wins German offshore grid contract

German power grid operator 50Hertz has commissioned a consortium of Siemens Energy and Neptun Smulders Offshore Renewables to build an offshore converter system linking North Sea wind farms to Germany's electricity grid, the company said on Wednesday.

The project marks the first time offshore converter platforms built to the new two-gigawatt standard will be manufactured primarily in Germany, with key components to be produced in Rostock-Warnemuende.

"This contract is a strong and encouraging signal for Germany. It shows the potential of our industry and the capabilities of Germany as a business location," German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said, adding that only a few suppliers worldwide can build two-gigawatt offshore converter platforms.