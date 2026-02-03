Siemens Energy CEO says loss-making wind unit spin-off reasonable but premature

Siemens Energy's CEO said on Tuesday it was reasonable for activist investor Ananym Capital to push for a spin-off of the firm's loss-making wind turbine division, but added the unit must first be stabilised and made profitable.

US-based Ananym said in December it had taken a stake in Siemens Energy and asked management to review the wind division, Siemens Gamesa, saying it could be worth $10 billion in the future and that a spin-off could lift investor returns by 60 per cent.

"The question is absolutely right, and this is something I would ask also myself every time," Christian Bruch told Reuters, adding the business needed a clear trajectory towards double-digit margins.

"And at this point in time, the first task is to stabilise this business and make it profitable," he said. "As long as these things are not there, it's the wrong timing to ask about spin-offs."

Siemens Gamesa, which made an operating loss of €1.36 billion ($1.6 billion) in 2025, is forecast to break even this year and reach an operating margin of three-five per cent in 2028.

Bruch said offshore wind could see a turnaround similar to Siemens Energy's grid business, where margins rose to 15.8 per cent in 2025 from 3.6 per cent in 2022, helping lift the group's share price nearly 11-fold over the past two years.