Siemens Energy CEO acknowledges limited synergy in wind divisions

Siemens Energy sees limited synergies between its struggling onshore and better-performing offshore wind units, its CEO said on Friday, reflecting ongoing uncertainty over the future of the loss-making division.

Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy's wind division that produces both offshore and onshore turbines, is still recovering from a quality crisis two years ago, causing the division to post an operating loss late Thursday of €1.36 billion ($1.59 billion) in the fiscal year that ended in September.