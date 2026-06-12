Shell to dispose offshore wind farms for $1b as it retreats from renewables

Shell is preparing to launch a sale of its offshore wind farms that could fetch more than $1 billion, in the oil giant's latest move away from renewable energy, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has tapped advisers from Rothschild Co and PJT Partners to lead the sale, likely to take place in 2027, the report said.

Shell declined to comment on the report. Rothschild and PJT did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.