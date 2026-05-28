SeaTwirl, Mooreast collaborate on Southeast Asian floating wind market

SeaTwirl has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Mooreast Asia to explore and pursue floating offshore wind opportunities across the Southeast Asian region.
The partnership intends to combine SeaTwirl's floating wind technology and engineering expertise with the regional mooring experience and manufacturing capabilities of Mooreast Asia.
By combining their resources, the two companies said they aim to provide integrated regional solutions that encompass concept development, local fabrication, and long-term operational support.
"Together, we believe we can establish a strong foundation for future floating offshore wind projects in Southeast Asia," said Johan Sandberg, Chief Executive Officer of SeaTwirl.
Eirik Ellingsen, Chief Executive Officer of Mooreast, stated that the company expects the ASEAN market to become increasingly important for offshore renewable energy.
The agreement includes certain exclusivity undertakings within the region that are subject to business development and performance conditions. It does not contain binding commercial commitments or revenue guarantees, with any future commercial revenues to be governed by separate agreements.