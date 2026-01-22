Seatrium and Aibel initiate arbitration over offshore converter project

Singapore-based Seatrium has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Seatrium New Energy, and its consortium partner Aibel have filed arbitration proceedings regarding the DolWin 5 project.

The legal action follows disputes concerning the design, engineering, and construction of a 900MW offshore converter platform destined for the German sector of the North Sea.

The project, for which TenneT Offshore is the end-customer, is governed by a consortium agreement signed on May 03, 2019. According to Seatrium, the platform is currently located in the North Sea.

Despite the commencement of legal proceedings, the company remarked that the parties are continuing to work on the project, with delivery targeted in 2026.