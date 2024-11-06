ScottishPower taps Cadeler for turbine installation at East Anglia Two wind farm
Cadeler has been awarded two firm contracts for the transportation and installation of 64 offshore wind turbine generators (WTGs) as well as foundations for the East Anglia Two wind farm being developed by Iberdrola company ScottishPower Renewables off the UK coast.
The aggregate value of these contracts awarded to Cadeler is projected to fall within the range of €360 million (US$390 million) to €382 million (US$414 million).
The offshore works are set to commence in 2027 and will see the use of one of Cadeler’s newbuild installation vessels. The self-elevating vessel belongs to a series being built by COSCO Heavy Industries in Qidong, China, to design standards that will permit them to sail under the Danish flag.
Cadeler’s partnership with ScottishPower Renewables on East Anglia Two reflects the execution of firm contracts for a portion of the work contemplated by a reservation agreement Cadeler disclosed in May of this year.
The offshore installation work for East Anglia Two is set to commence in 2027. Cadeler said that, when finalised, the wind farm has the potential to make a substantial contribution to the UK government’s 2030 clean energy targets.