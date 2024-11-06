ScottishPower taps Cadeler for turbine installation at East Anglia Two wind farm

The aggregate value of these contracts awarded to Cadeler is projected to fall within the range of €360 million (US$390 million) to €382 million (US$414 million).

The offshore works are set to commence in 2027 and will see the use of one of Cadeler’s newbuild installation vessels. The self-elevating vessel belongs to a series being built by COSCO Heavy Industries in Qidong, China, to design standards that will permit them to sail under the Danish flag.