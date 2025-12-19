RWE sells Polish offshore wind development project to PGE

The transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2026. The parties already completed the transfer of an environmental decision and related data for the adjacent wind development site 44.E.1. to PGE.

Sven Utermöhlen, Chief Executive Officer RWE Offshore Wind, stated that in synergy with their other portfolio, PGE is better positioned to realise this project than RWE would be on a standalone basis.

“However, our target to further grow our offshore wind portfolio remains unchanged. We are currently building four large-scale offshore wind farms in four European countries and have several further offshore projects under development,” Utermöhlen added.