RWE secures long-term lease for new offshore wind maintenance base at Poland's Ustka Port

RWE said the base is one of the key elements in the construction and subsequent operation of the planned wind farm, and will have a service life of at least 30 years.

Lukas Prietz, Project Director of the F.E.W. Baltic II wind farm at RWE, said the administration and control building will meet the international sustainability certification standard BREEAM, and will be constructed at the port after 2025. RWE plans to use the service base for the monitoring and day-to-day operation of the wind farm.