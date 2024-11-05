RWE gets green light for wind farm construction off Denmark

With more than one GW of capacity, Thor will be able to produce enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.

RWE said progress is already being made on land, with the laying of cables and the construction of an onshore substation in the municipality of Lemvig. At the beginning of next year, the company will prepare the seabed for the construction activities, which will kick commence the following spring when the foundations are installed. Turbine installation works are scheduled to begin in 2026.