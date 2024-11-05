RWE gets green light for wind farm construction off Denmark
The Danish Energy Agency has granted German energy company RWE the offshore construction permit for its Danish offshore wind farm Thor. RWE therefore now has all permits in place to start construction work at sea in the spring of 2025.
With more than one GW of capacity, Thor will be able to produce enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.
RWE said progress is already being made on land, with the laying of cables and the construction of an onshore substation in the municipality of Lemvig. At the beginning of next year, the company will prepare the seabed for the construction activities, which will kick commence the following spring when the foundations are installed. Turbine installation works are scheduled to begin in 2026.
Located approximately 22 kilometres off the west coast of Jutland, Thor will consist of 72 wind turbines. Half of the turbines will be equipped with CO2-reduced steel towers and 40 turbines will use recyclable rotor blades.
The plan is to perform the turbine installation works from the port of Esbjerg, whereas the port of Thorsminde will serve as an operations and maintenance base.
Thor is scheduled to be fully operational by no later than the end of 2027.