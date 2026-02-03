RWE and Amazon sign power purchase agreement for German offshore wind project

RWE and Amazon have signed a power purchase agreement for 110 megawatts of electricity from the Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm in Germany. The agreement involves capacity from the second phase of a project located in the North Sea, approximately 50 kilometres north of the island of Juist.

According to RWE, the 110 megawatts of capacity is expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 139,000 German households annually.

This arrangement follows a strategic framework agreement signed in June 2025. Under that broader partnership, Amazon Web Services provides cloud services, artificial intelligence, and data analytics to RWE, while the energy company supports Amazon with power capacity.