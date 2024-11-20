Public feedback sought on possible mitigation of future offshore wind projects in California

The Notice of Availability (NOA) for the California Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS) was published in the Federal Register on Thursday, November 14, initiating a 90-day comment period.

BOEM estimates that full development of these leases, totaling over 373,268 acres (151,056 hectares), has the potential to produce over 4.6 GW of offshore wind energy, enough to power over 1.5 million homes.