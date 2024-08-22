Public comments sought on second regional offshore wind energy sale in Central Atlantic off US
The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced that it will publish a call for information and nominations for a second regional offshore wind energy sale in the Central Atlantic (Central Atlantic 2).
BOEM said the call invites public feedback on possible commercial wind energy development in areas off the coasts of New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.
BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein said the announcement launches the process for a second potential auction in the Central Atlantic and provides an important avenue to solicit information as the bureau identifies potential areas that may be suitable for future offshore wind energy leasing.
BOEM will publish the Commercial Leasing for Wind Power Development on the Central Atlantic Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) – Central Atlantic 2 – Call for Information and Nominations in the Federal Register on Thursday, August 22. This will initiate a 60-day public comment period.
BOEM will accept nominations and comments through 23:59 Eastern Time on October 21, 2024. BOEM will also host several virtual and in-person public meetings in September and October, including a virtual Task Force meeting via Zoom on September 10 to 11, 2024.
To find out more information and to register, go to: https://www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/central-atlantic-2-public-meetings.
After the public comment period closes, BOEM will review and analyse commercial nominations and public comments submitted in response to the call. BOEM will also consider information from tribal consultations and the Central Atlantic Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force to further evaluate the appropriateness of the call area for offshore wind energy development and identify draft wind energy areas (WEAs).
BOEM will conduct environmental reviews of the WEAs in consultation with the appropriate federal agencies, tribes, state and local governments, and key stakeholders. After completing its environmental reviews and consultations, BOEM may propose a competitive lease sale for areas within the WEAs.
The Central Atlantic 2 Call Area consists of 13,476,805 acres (5,453,869.5 hecrares) off New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina Coasts. The call area is broad to allow for flexibility to minimise conflicts with other uses, such as commercial fisheries, military activities, and vessel traffic.
BOEM will collaborate with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science to help identify where conflicts may exist and inform decisions regarding the most appropriate locations for WEAs.