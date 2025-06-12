Polish energy company Orlen opens new offshore wind installation terminal in Swinoujscie
Orlen Neptun, part of Polish energy company the Orlen Group, has launched a new offshore wind farm installation terminal in Świnoujście on Poland's northwestern coast.
Orlen said the facilities will serve as a base for the group's phase two offshore wind projects and will also be available to external operators.
The company expects the Świnoujście terminal will ultimately support the installation of several dozen wind turbines per year in the Baltic Sea.
The terminal has been designed to accommodate large vessels including jackup vessels and heavy-lift ships used for installing offshore wind turbines with a capacity of around 15 MW each.
Orlen said the terminal will support the unloading, stacking and ship loading of components used in the construction of wind farms. Components will include monopile foundations, towers, blades, nacelles and farm cabling elements.
Additionally, the terminal infrastructure will enable the reception of offshore substation topsides weighing up to 24,000 tonnes.
Orlen said the terminal’s location in Świnoujście is ideal as it provides access via rail, ferry, air and road.