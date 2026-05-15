Planning permission granted for UK Dogger Bank South offshore wind projects

Lord Whitehead, acting on behalf of the UK Energy Secretary, has granted consent for the Dogger Bank South East and West offshore wind farm projects. These two 1.5 gigawatt sites are being developed as a joint venture between RWE and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar.
The developments are expected by the companies to have a combined installed capacity of three gigawatts. RWE and Masdar stated the wind farms would be capable of producing enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately three million UK homes annually.
Both sites will be situated more than 100 kilometres off the northeast coast of England.
In January 2026, the projects successfully secured contracts for difference – a form of taxpayer-funded subsidies – with the UK Government. The original application for the development consent order was submitted in June 2024 and included more than 1,000 documents for review by the Planning Inspectorate.
Ten online examination hearings were held during the review process for the proposed infrastructure. RWE and Masdar will now carry out detailed final design work and advance various procurement decisions.
The joint venture partners aim to reach a final investment decision regarding the projects in 2027.
RWE holds a 51 per cent interest in the venture, while Masdar holds the remaining 49 per cent.