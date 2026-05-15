Planning permission granted for UK Dogger Bank South offshore wind projects

Lord Whitehead, acting on behalf of the UK Energy Secretary, has granted consent for the Dogger Bank South East and West offshore wind farm projects. These two 1.5 gigawatt sites are being developed as a joint venture between RWE and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar.

The developments are expected by the companies to have a combined installed capacity of three gigawatts. RWE and Masdar stated the wind farms would be capable of producing enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately three million UK homes annually.

Both sites will be situated more than 100 kilometres off the northeast coast of England.