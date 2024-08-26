Permits awarded for construction of two new wind farms in Baltic Sea off Poland
Polish energy company Polenergia and Norwegian counterpart Equinor have received a set of sea and land building permits that will allow construction of two offshore new wind farms in the Baltic Sea.
The Pomeranian Voivodeship in northwestern Poland recently issued a total of 17 permits for the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 wind farms, which will be operated jointly by Polenergia and Equinor.
The permits cover the installation of 100 offshore wind turbines and two offshore substations in the Baltic Sea; the laying of submarine export and internal cables; the installation of two onshore substations and 400kV and 220kV onshore cables; and the construction of an access road to the onshore substations.
Jerzy Zań, new President of the Management Board of Polenergia, said the first preparatory works on land will begin before the end of this year, while the first energy from both projects will be distributed within the next three years.