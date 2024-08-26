Permits awarded for construction of two new wind farms in Baltic Sea off Poland

The Pomeranian Voivodeship in northwestern Poland recently issued a total of 17 permits for the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 wind farms, which will be operated jointly by Polenergia and Equinor.

The permits cover the installation of 100 offshore wind turbines and two offshore substations in the Baltic Sea; the laying of submarine export and internal cables; the installation of two onshore substations and 400kV and 220kV onshore cables; and the construction of an access road to the onshore substations.