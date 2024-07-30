Partnership to evaluate prospects of first offshore wind maintenance port on US West Coast

The facility could be utilised by multiple wind projects located in federal waters off California's Central Coast. If an O&M facility is found to be feasible, the agreement also sets out a pathway for parties to negotiate a lease option and subsequent long-term lease for the project's development and operations.

Project evaluation is scheduled to take between six and 18 months, with development of an O&M facility taking six to eight years in total, subject to permitting and the timing of California's offshore wind projects. Any future lease option or long-term lease agreement will require a separate Harbor District Board approval.