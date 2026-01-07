Orsted's Sunrise Wind to challenge US suspension of wind project lease

Orsted said on Wednesday its unit Sunrise Wind will challenge the US Government's decision last month to suspend its offshore wind project lease and will seek a court injunction.

The Trump administration suspended leases on December 22 for five large offshore wind projects that are under construction off the US East Coast over what it called national security concerns.

Orsted said that the Sunrise Wind project was about 45 per cent complete and that at the time of the lease suspension order, the project was expected to begin generating power as soon as October 2026.