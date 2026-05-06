Orsted Q1 profit beats forecasts as it pivots away from US market

Danish offshore wind developer Orsted on Wednesday reported a first-quarter core profit above forecasts, driven by an increase in power output and kept its full-year outlook for the year.

Orsted in recent years struggled with soaring costs from supply chain disruption and inflation and last year said it would focus more on Europe amid regulatory challenges and resistance to US wind power from President Donald Trump.

"We have firm ground under our feet and are delivering on our plan. As the refocussing of Orsted continues, we're ready to invest in value-creating opportunities in Europe and select markets in APAC (Asia-Pacific)," CEO Rasmus Errboe said in a statement.