Orsted eyes H2 2027 completion for Sunrise Wind project in US

Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted said it remains on track to complete its Sunrise Wind project in the US in the second half of 2027, Chief Executive Rasmus Errboe told reporters on Tuesday.
Ørsted has also fully resumed work on the 80 per cent complete US Revolution Wind project after a federal judge last month lifted a work-stop order issued by the administration of President Donald Trump in August.
Errboe said Ørsted still expects Revolution Wind to begin operations in the second half of 2026.
The company raised DKK59.56 billion ($9.35 billion) on Monday in a heavily discounted share issue, as it attempts to shore up finances amid ongoing uncertainty for its US projects.
In August, it said that two-thirds of the new capital would be used to fund construction of Sunrise Wind, which has been hindered by escalating costs and supply chain delays.
