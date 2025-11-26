Orsted-ESB joint venture to develop offshore wind farm in Ireland, with subsidies

Ireland has awarded rights to develop a 900 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm to a joint venture between Denmark’s Orsted and Irish utility ESB, Orsted said on Wednesday.

The Tonn Nua project was awarded with a 20-year contract-for-difference (CFD) subsidy secured at a strike price of €98.72 ($114.32) per megawatt hour. The scheme ensures developers a guaranteed electricity price, with costs passed onto consumers based on wholesale price fluctuations.