Orsted-ESB joint venture to build new wind farm off Ireland's south coast

Helvick Head Offshore Wind, a joint venture partnership formed by Irish renewables company ESB and Danish counterpart Ørsted, has been selected as the developer of a new offshore wind farm following the ORESS Tonn Nua Auction of the Irish Government.
Irish grid operator EirGrid said that, once operational, the new offshore wind farm to be built by the joint venture will generate 900 MW of renewable energy, which will be enough to power nearly a million homes.
As part of the Irish Government's objective of being able to produce 80 per cent of electricity from renewable sources, EirGrid has been tasked to deliver the transmission infrastructure needed to connect the power from this wind farm to the onshore grid from area A, Tonn Nua, of the government’s South Coast designated maritime area plan.
The ORESS Tonn Nua auction was administered by EirGrid on behalf of the Irish Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment.