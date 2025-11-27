Orsted-ESB joint venture to build new wind farm off Ireland's south coast

Helvick Head Offshore Wind, a joint venture partnership formed by Irish renewables company ESB and Danish counterpart Ørsted, has been selected as the developer of a new offshore wind farm following the ORESS Tonn Nua Auction of the Irish Government.

Irish grid operator EirGrid said that, once operational, the new offshore wind farm to be built by the joint venture will generate 900 MW of renewable energy, which will be enough to power nearly a million homes.