Orsted bets on an offshore wind surge as energy supplies tighten

The Middle East war is giving fresh momentum to Europe's push for energy independence and bolstering the case for offshore wind farm developments, the CEO of Denmark's Orsted said on Thursday.

Europe, a major importer of fossil fuels, has seen energy prices soar in recent weeks as the US-Israeli war on Iran, and Tehran's blockage of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, led to a worldwide scramble for oil and natural gas.

"There is a major task for Europe...in ensuring the necessary energy security, sovereignty and competitiveness," Orsted CEO Rasmus Errboe told Reuters on the sidelines of the company's annual meeting of shareholders.