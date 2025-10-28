Orlen secures $875m from Polish recovery plan for offshore wind

Polish energy group ORLEN has secured PLN3.5 billion ($875 million) from the National Recovery Plan (KPO) to advance its offshore wind projects. The funding, provided under agreements signed with Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK), will support the Baltic Power and Baltic East developments.
Of the total amount, PLN900 million will be allocated to the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, which is currently under construction. The remaining funds will go towards the Baltic East project.
ORLEN stated the secured funds may be applied to finance expenditure on the offshore scope of the projects, including the manufacture, delivery, and installation of wind turbines and foundations.
“The Baltic Sea is becoming the energy hub of the entire region. This is where we are developing our strategic renewable assets, including building the Baltic Power offshore wind farm and preparing our next project, Baltic East.” said Ireneusz Fąfara, President of the Management Board and CEO of ORLEN.
ORLEN said Baltic Power, developed in partnership with Northland, is expected to generate its first megawatt-hours next year.
Baltic East is being prepared for bidding in the December 2025 capacity auction. ORLEN plans to develop additional offshore projects with a combined capacity of around 5.5 GW.