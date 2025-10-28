Orlen secures $875m from Polish recovery plan for offshore wind

Polish energy group ORLEN has secured PLN3.5 billion ($875 million) from the National Recovery Plan (KPO) to advance its offshore wind projects. The funding, provided under agreements signed with Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK), will support the Baltic Power and Baltic East developments.

Of the total amount, PLN900 million will be allocated to the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, which is currently under construction. The remaining funds will go towards the Baltic East project.