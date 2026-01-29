Orlen Neptun secures land for new offshore wind hub at Poland's Kolobrzeg Port

Polish offshore wind company Orlen Neptun has entered into an agreement with the Kołobrzeg Sea Port Authority regarding the reservation of land within Kołobrzeg Sea Port on Poland's Baltic Sea coast.

The reservation will enable the preparation of a service port for the operation of the Baltic West offshore wind farm owned by Orlen Neptun's parent company the Orlen Group.

Orlen Neptun said strengthening existing cooperation through the signed reservation agreement will enable analysis and development of the preliminary project documentation, which would allow the use of solutions best suited to the implementation of the offshore wind project.