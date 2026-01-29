Orlen Neptun secures land for new offshore wind hub at Poland's Kolobrzeg Port

Polish offshore wind company Orlen Neptun has entered into an agreement with the Kołobrzeg Sea Port Authority regarding the reservation of land within Kołobrzeg Sea Port on Poland's Baltic Sea coast.
The reservation will enable the preparation of a service port for the operation of the Baltic West offshore wind farm owned by Orlen Neptun's parent company the Orlen Group.
Orlen Neptun said strengthening existing cooperation through the signed reservation agreement will enable analysis and development of the preliminary project documentation, which would allow the use of solutions best suited to the implementation of the offshore wind project.
The Kołobrzeg Sea Port is closest to the project location among all ports available in this part of the Baltic Sea. Due to its convenient location, Kołobrzeg is the optimal location for a service port for the offshore wind farm.
Orlen Neptun said Kołobrzeg Sea Port meets the infrastructure standards expected of the central Baltic ports that use crewboats to serve wind farms.
Baltic West is the second – after Baltic East – offshore wind farm project implemented by the Orlen Group in phase II of its ongoing offshore wind development program.