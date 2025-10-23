OPINION | Europe's offshore wind sector faces dilemma over China's grip on sector

European governments seeking to expand offshore wind power are increasingly wary of Chinese companies’ involvement. Countering China’s dominance will be time-consuming and expensive, but political pressure and national security concerns may give the region little choice.

Offshore wind is a cornerstone of northern Europe’s clean energy strategy, offering a reliable alternative for more windy and less sunny countries striving to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Europe has dramatically slashed its purchases of Moscow’s oil and gas, but it has mostly replaced this with imports of US LNG, meaning it has traded one dependence for another.

However, wind technology also relies on a foreign power, given China's central role in the wind power supply chain from rare earth magnets to turbines and blades. The role of China in this sector has become a source of debate between European governments and the industry.