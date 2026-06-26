Offshore wind revenue decline pulls down Crown Estate profit

Britain's Crown Estate, which manages King Charles' public property, reported an annual net operating profit of £1.245 billion ($1.64 billion) on Thursday, down 13 per cent on the previous year, chiefly because revenues from offshore wind leases fell.

The Crown Estate, which comprises tracts of land and most of Britain’s sea bed, is an independently run, commercial business.

It hands most of its profits to the UK Treasury, then parliament uses a formula based on Crown Estate revenue to determine how much should be allocated to the royal family for official duties, with a two-year lag.

Most of the £875 million in profits came from option fees from the offshore wind leasing round four which was held in 2021 when energy majors including Total and BP won lease options to build windfarms. As the operators pay smaller fees once they start building the projects, revenues from the wind leases fell significantly from the previous year.