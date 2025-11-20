Offshore wind requires $8.5b subsidy as Denmark restarts tenders

Denmark said on Thursday it had launched tenders to build three offshore wind power plants with a capacity of at least 2.8 gigawatt (GW) in which it will offer subsidies to developers of up to DKK55.2 billion ($8.51 billion).

Denmark in January this year paused all ongoing offshore wind tenders to adjust its model after failing to attract any bids for a North Sea round in 2024 in which it offered no subsidies.