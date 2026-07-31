Offshore wind liabilities drag Eversource's Q2 profit lower

Eversource Energy posted a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the electric utility was weighed down by charges tied to the Aquarion sale, offshore wind liabilities and lower returns on New England transmission assets.

Last quarter, the company said its annual earnings would be hit by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's decision to lower rates for electricity in New England.

Regulated utilities like Eversource have been filing requests to increase rates, citing a need for spending on infrastructure as the country's electrical grids face extreme weather and growing demand from industry electrification and data centre expansion.