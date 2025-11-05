Offshore wind chiefs beg EU for business as US market collapses

Denmark’s Orsted and Vestas, two of the world’s top offshore wind power groups, urged European nations on Wednesday to speed up permitting, improve auction terms and invest in power grids to deliver their potential for "strong growth" in the sector.

The offshore wind industry, facing a near-frozen US market amid President Donald Trump's opposition to renewables, is increasingly looking to Europe for opportunities.

Vestas, the largest wind turbine maker outside China, said it expects global offshore wind capacity to grow 20-25 per cent per year until 2030, but that Europe needs faster licensing, better auction designs and grid expansion to support a build-out.