OEG Renewables secures boulder clearance work at Baltic Power wind farm offshore Poland
UK-based the OEG Energy Group, through its OEG Renewables business Hughes Subsea, has been awarded a contract for boulder clearance during the construction phase of the Baltic Power offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea off the northern coast of Poland.
The work commenced in October 2024 and will have a duration of approximately 70 days. The project will utilise Northern Victoria, a 75-metre offshore support vessel (OSV) currently on charter to Hughes Subsea.
The OSV was mobilised from the Port of Aberdeen in early October and will operate out of Gdynia for the duration of the project.
The offshore operations will involve the identification, investigation, and relocation of boulders across an area of approximately 130 square kilometres, preparing the site for installation of wind turbines. Hughes Subsea will deploy its subsea multi-tool (SMT) ROV with specialist engineers and WROV team to enable precise target identification and removal.
The SMT-ROV has been mobilised to operate through the vessel moonpool to increase workability, especially throughout the winter months. During the first week, the Hughes Subsea team identified and relocated 800 targets.
The Baltic Power offshore wind farm, located 23 kilometres off the northern coast of Poland, will comprise 76 wind turbines, each with a generating capacity of 15 MW. The wind farm will have a maximum generating capacity of 1.2 GW once complete.