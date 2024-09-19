Odfjell Oceanwind welcomes Eneos as new partner in GoliatVIND floating wind project off Norway

GoliatVIND is a 75MW demonstration project for floating offshore wind with grid connection via the Goliat FPSO to Norway's Hammerfest region and with onshore grid reservation in place with Statnett and Lucerna. The project is located at 400 metres water depth on the border between the northern Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea.

GoliatVIND received a grant of NOK2 billion (US$185 million) from Norwegian state enterprise ENOVA earlier this year, under a program aimed at demonstrating and reducing costs of floating offshore wind.