Odfjell Oceanwind acquires stake in Scottish floating wind project

Odfjell Oceanwind (OOW) has completed the acquisition of Ørsted's 80 per cent share in the Salamander offshore wind farm, a 100-megawatt floating offshore wind project in Scotland. The company said it will now work with the remaining shareholders, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, to continue the development of the project.

The Salamander project is located 35 kilometres off the coast of Peterhead and recently received its Section 36 consent from the Scottish Government. OOW stated that the new consortium has been welcomed by Crown Estate Scotland. The project has adopted Odfjell Oceanwind’s semi-submersible steel foundation design for the floating turbines.