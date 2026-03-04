Ocean Winds signs lease agreement for Celtic Sea floating wind site

Ocean Winds has signed an agreement for lease with the Crown Estate for a floating offshore wind project site located in the Celtic Sea.
The joint venture between EDPR and ENGIE secured the site through round five, following its preferred supplier status announcement on November 25, 2025.
The project is part of a development pipeline that Ocean Winds stated could be delivered in phases over the next decade. The company noted that the site has a potential total capacity of 1.5 GW.
Adam Morrison, UK Country Manager at Ocean Winds, said, “Signing the agreement for lease for the Celtic Sea site demonstrates our commitment to the development of commercial scale floating offshore wind in the UK.”
He added that the company will begin early-stage development work and engage with stakeholders to identify opportunities for local communities.
Julia Rose, Head of Offshore Wind at the Crown Estate, remarked, “Round five is such an exciting opportunity to establish an 'innovative' new technology at commercial scale in the UK.”