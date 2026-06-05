Not enough wind? Dajin Heavy falls flat on Hong Kong stock debut

Shares of Dajin Heavy Industry, a Chinese maker of wind power equipment, ended flat following their Hong Kong debut on Friday after a share sale of up to HK$6.64 billion ($847.57 million).

The stock opened flat relative to the offer price at HK$66.4 before slipping to HK$59.05. It last traded at HK$66.4 a share with 17.95 million shares worth HK$1.16 billion changing hands. The benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 1.15 per cent.

Dajin sold 86.97 million shares at HK$66.40 each in a global offering. It exercised an option to upsize the offering by 15 per cent, or 13.04 million shares, adding about HK$866 million.