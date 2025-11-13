Northland Power widens loss in Q3 on wind farm impairment

Canada's Northland Power reported a net loss of CA$456 million ($325 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of CA$191 million in the same period of 2024. The company attributed the increased loss primarily to a CA$527 million non-cash impairment expense for the Nordsee One offshore wind facility.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $257 million, up from CA$228 million in Q3 2024, driven by higher production at offshore wind facilities, the contribution from the Oneida energy storage facility, and increased energy rates at natural gas facilities. Free cash flow per share rose to $0.17 from $0.08 in the prior-year quarter.