Nordsee One wind farm signs five-year power supply deal with Shell

Northland Power has announced the signing of a five-year bilateral power purchase agreement (PPA) with Shell Energy Europe for approximately one-third of the production from its Nordsee One offshore wind farm.

The 332 MW facility is located in the German Exclusive Economic Zone in the North Sea and was commissioned in December 2017. Northland holds an 85 per cent ownership interest in the project, while RWE Offshore Wind holds the remaining 15 per cent.