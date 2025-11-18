Nordsee One wind farm signs five-year power supply deal with Shell

Northland Power has announced the signing of a five-year bilateral power purchase agreement (PPA) with Shell Energy Europe for approximately one-third of the production from its Nordsee One offshore wind farm.
The 332 MW facility is located in the German Exclusive Economic Zone in the North Sea and was commissioned in December 2017. Northland holds an 85 per cent ownership interest in the project, while RWE Offshore Wind holds the remaining 15 per cent.
The facility currently operates under the German renewable energy sources act regime, which is scheduled to step down in 2027. The new PPA, which was secured through a structured tendering process, will commence in June 2027.
Christine Healy, President and CEO of Northland, said, “We are proud to supply Shell with power that advances their energy transition goals. Our Nordsee One offshore wind facility is producing renewable electricity for Europe, and we are leveraging that strength to continue delivering value from our portfolio.”