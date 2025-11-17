Noatum Maritime to collaborate on offshore renewable projects

Noatum Maritime, an AD Ports Group company, signed a partnership agreement on November 17 with Siemens Energy and Green Parrot Tech (GPT) to explore collaboration in the offshore renewable energy sector.
The parties intend to leverage their combined capabilities to support the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure, including substations and power grid networks.
By drawing on their respective expertise in electrical systems, engineering, subsea solutions, offshore logistics, and fabrication, the partners will create a framework for providing end-to-end solutions, aiming to reduce project complexity.
The partners will also investigate opportunities related to floating power plants and floating regasification units.
Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of the Maritime and Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, said the collaboration represents an opportunity to, "create smarter, more efficient solutions to improve cost efficiencies and reduce complexity for our clients."
Diego A. Aguilar, CEO of Green Parrot Tech, added that the venture aims to, "cover the entire lifecycle of an offshore renewable project."