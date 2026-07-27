NGE, BW Ideol partner on floating wind foundation facility in France

French construction company NGE and floating offshore wind developer BW Ideol have formed an equal partnership to develop a floating foundation fabrication facility at Fos-sur-Mer in southern France.

The proposed facility will be located on the DEOS platform within the Grand Port Maritime de Marseille and is designed to manufacture approximately 30 floating foundations annually, representing production capacity of around 500 MW.

The partners have submitted a joint bid to the port authority for a 30-hectare site with 400 linear metres of usable quay to support the project.