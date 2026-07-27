NGE, BW Ideol partner on floating wind foundation facility in France

French construction company NGE and floating offshore wind developer BW Ideol have formed an equal partnership to develop a floating foundation fabrication facility at Fos-sur-Mer in southern France.
The proposed facility will be located on the DEOS platform within the Grand Port Maritime de Marseille and is designed to manufacture approximately 30 floating foundations annually, representing production capacity of around 500 MW.
The partners have submitted a joint bid to the port authority for a 30-hectare site with 400 linear metres of usable quay to support the project.
Development of the facility follows the allocation of €126 million ($144 million) in public funding. According to the companies, this includes a grant of up to €74 million from the European Union Innovation Fund and a tax credit of up to €52 million under France's C3IV investment scheme.
According to NGE and BW Ideol, the facility is expected to supply more than 200 floating foundations between 2030 and 2037. The project coincides with the French Government's AO10 tender, which targets more than five GW of floating offshore wind capacity, including 3.7 GW along the Mediterranean coast.
Under the partnership, NGE will be responsible for delivering the project's infrastructure, while BW Ideol will contribute its experience in floating offshore wind. The companies also noted that the project builds on an agreement signed with Holcim in December 2025 for the supply of construction materials.