New York sues Trump administration over pause on two offshore wind projects

New York's attorney general sued the Trump administration on Friday for suspending construction on two major offshore wind projects that the state says it needs to power one million homes and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

In two separate lawsuits, New York Attorney General Letitia James is asking a federal court in Washington to block US President Donald Trump's December 22 freeze on federal offshore leases held by Norway's Equinor and Denmark's Orsted.

The Interior Department has said it paused the projects due to complaints by the Pentagon that wind turbines cause radar interference that can make it hard to identify security threats.