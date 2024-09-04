New offshore wind projects selected in UK's latest renewables auction round
Millions of homes and businesses across Britain will be powered by a new supply of clean, cheap, homegrown energy as a record number of projects receive funding through the UK government’s most successful renewables auction to date.
The latest auction round delivered 131 new green infrastructure projects. The government said this makes it the biggest round ever with significant numbers for onshore wind, solar and tidal energy, which will power the equivalent of 11 million British homes.
The results are a marked improvement on the previous auction round in 2023, which saw zero offshore wind projects agreed. This year, however, nine contracts have been awarded including securing both what will be Europe’s largest and second largest wind farm projects, Hornsea Three and Hornsea Four off the Yorkshire coast.
Other offshore renewables projects that have been selected include Green Volt, one of the largest floating offshore wind projects in the world to reach market, and six new tidal projects.