New offshore wind projects selected in UK's latest renewables auction round

The latest auction round delivered 131 new green infrastructure projects. The government said this makes it the biggest round ever with significant numbers for onshore wind, solar and tidal energy, which will power the equivalent of 11 million British homes.

The results are a marked improvement on the previous auction round in 2023, which saw zero offshore wind projects agreed. This year, however, nine contracts have been awarded including securing both what will be Europe’s largest and second largest wind farm projects, Hornsea Three and Hornsea Four off the Yorkshire coast.