New offshore wind lease sale to be held in Gulf of Maine

If fully developed, these areas have a potential capacity of approximately 13 GW of clean offshore wind energy, which could power more than 4.5 million homes.

The area included in the Final Sale Notice (FSN) is approximately 120,000 acres (49,000 hectares) less than what the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) included in its Proposed Sale Notice, which was announced earlier this year. BOEM prioritised the avoidance of offshore fishing grounds, sensitive habitats, and existing and future vessel transit routes, while still retaining sufficient acreage to support the region’s offshore wind energy goals.